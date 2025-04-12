Rajasthan likley to sizzle at 45-46 deg C as Met predicts heatwave from April 14

JAIPUR: A fresh spell of heatwave is expected to hit the border areas of western Rajasthan from April 14, with its intensity and spread likely to peak on April 15 and 16, the meteorological department said.

It said a severe heatwave is likely in parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner and the Shekhawati region on April 16, where maximum temperatures in border districts many touch 45 to 46 degrees Celsius.

According to the department, from Sunday, the weather is expected to remain dry across the state with temperatures likely to rise by three to four degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer by April 15.

The mercury is likely to reach 44 to 45 degree Celsius in Jaiselmar by April 15, the weather office said.

Meanwhile, it has predicted thunderstorm and rain in isolated parts of Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer and Kota divisions on Saturday, while only sporadic rainfall is likely in Jodhpur and Bikaner division.

The maximum temperature on Friday was recorded in Kota at 42.5 degrees Celsius, which was 3.7 notches above normal, while Sangaria of Hanumangarh logged the lowest minimum temperature at 15.7 degree Celsius, it added.

In the last 24 hours parts of the state received light rain accompanied by thundershowers.

The highest rainfall of 29 mm was logged in Bahadurpur of Alwar, while several other places registered rainfall between 4.5 mm and 8 mm, the Met said.

Khinvsar of Nagaur recorded 20 mm of rainfall, followed by 15 mm in Bhopalsagar of Chittorgarh, 14 mm in Deeg and 12.4 mm in Alwar, it said.

The department said that 11 mm of rainfall each was registered in Mandawar and Kishangarh Bas of Alwar and 10 mm each was logged in Luni of Jodhpur and Bhadra of Hanumangarh.