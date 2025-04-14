Battle against Maoists in its last phase, says Soren

RANCHI: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said on Sunday that the battle against the Maoists is in its last phase in the state. After paying floral tributes to the jawan of Jharkhand Jaguar who died during an anti-Maoist operation in Saranda jungles of Chaibasa, Soren told reporters, “The jawan’s sacrifice will not go in vain and the operation against Maoists will achieve its final objective.”

The jawan was killed and a Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) head constable seriously injured in an IED blast triggered by Maoists in the heavily forested border area between the Chotanagra and Jaraikela police stations in West Singhbhum on Saturday.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar also paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of slain jawan Sunil Dhan at Jaguar headquarters.

“Left-wing extremism was a big problem for the country, but due to the continuous action of security forces, the elimination of the threat now reached its final stage. Many of our soldiers have been martyred in the operation against the extremists, but their martyrdom will not go in vain,” Soren said.

“A handful of rebels, who are left, are trying to carry out such incidents in desperation, but they won’t be successful. The operation against the Naxalites is continuously becoming stronger and the Maoists are now counting their last breaths,” he added.

Governor Gangwar said, “The state government is continuously working to minimise Naxal incidents. The government will take care of the martyr’s family.”.