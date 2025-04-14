Ruling party, Opposition leaders pay tribute to Ambedkar at Samvidhan Sadan; show 'camaraderie'

NEW DELHI: The ruling party and Opposition leaders came together on 'one stage' to pay homage to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, cutting across party lines.

In the function held at 'Prerna Sthal' within the premises of 'Samvidhan Sadan' (Old Parliament House), dignitaries and political stalwarts gathered, setting aside their usual ideological divides.

Among those who paid floral tributes were President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi along with several others.

Both the ruling party and the Opposition leadres interacted cordially with their political differences momentarily disappearing in the shared spirit of 'reverence'.

In a rare display of camaraderie, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju was seen engaging warmly with Sonia Gandhi, while Law Minister Arjun Meghwal held a conversation with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, presenting a scene of cross-party bonhomie.

What particularly drew everyone's attention was a cheerful conversation between Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the stage, which soon went viral on social media platforms.

After offering his tributes, Rahul Gandhi was seen talking to Delhi CM in a light-hearted manner.

The interaction stood out for its warmth and the natural ease with which it unfolded, reflecting a brief but refreshing pause from the usual political discord.

Amid nationwide celebrations on the Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti, President Drpouadi Murmu in a message said that Dr Ambedkar was an ardent advocate of an egalitarian society, and he waged a lifelong struggle for economic and social rights of women and deprived classes.

She said that Dr Ambedkar considered education as a tool for social change and empowerment of downtrodden.

She urged the countrymen to take a pledge to adopt the ideals of Dr Ambedkar in lives and works to build a nation that embodies the spirit of social harmony and equality.

In the same way, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “It is due to his inspiration that the country is dedicatedly engaged in realising the dream of social justice. His principles and ideals will give strength and, momentum to the creation of a self-reliant and developed India, he said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in a post on the occasion, quoted a line of Dr Ambedkar,“We are Indians, firstly and lastly”.

Rahul Gandhi said that Dr Ambedkar’s struggle and contribution for strengthening the democracy of the country for equal rights of every Indian, for participation of every section, will always guide us in the light of protect the Constitution.