Maharashtra govt announces Rs 5 lakh compensation for kin of custodial death victims
The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday decided to extend financial compensation to the kin of prisoners who die of unnatural causes. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired the cabinet meeting in which the decision was taken.
According to the new policy, if a death occurs due to an accident while working in a prison, negligence of medical officers, beating by prison staff or in a fight between prisoners and if the negligence of the administration is proven through investigation, kin of the prisoner will be given a compensation of Rs 5 lakh. In the case of suicide in prison, kin will be given a compensation of Rs 1 lakh.
The state cabinet note reads that this policy will be applicable in all prisons in the state. "No compensation will be given if the death of a prisoner occurs due to old age, chronic illness, an accident while escaping from prison, while on bail, or due to refusal of treatment. However, in case of death due to natural calamities, compensation will be given as per the existing policy of the government," it added.
As per the cabinet decision, the concerned prison superintendents will have to submit a report along with documents like preliminary inquiry, autopsy, panchnama, medical report, judicial and district collector's investigation etc that the deceased died in custodial death in an unnatural way. The proposal will be moved by the regional division heads, then after thorough investigation of the case, the final proposal will be submitted to the Additional Director General of Police and Inspector General, Prisons and Correctional Services, Maharashtra. After their recommendations, a decision will be taken at the government level and compensation will be given. It has also been decided to take action against the officers found guilty in death cases.
According to national crime data, Maharashtra and Gujarat top the list when it comes to custodial deaths. From April 1, 2018, to March 31, 2023, of the 687 people who died in police custody across the country, 81 were in Gujarat and 80 in Maharashtra.
Recently, Somnath Suryawanshi died in police custody after being arrested over a protest against the vandalisation of a replica of the Constitution. The post mortem report revealed that he died due to "shock after multiple injuries".