Maharashtra govt announces Rs 5 lakh compensation for kin of custodial death victims

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday decided to extend financial compensation to the kin of prisoners who die of unnatural causes. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired the cabinet meeting in which the decision was taken.

According to the new policy, if a death occurs due to an accident while working in a prison, negligence of medical officers, beating by prison staff or in a fight between prisoners and if the negligence of the administration is proven through investigation, kin of the prisoner will be given a compensation of Rs 5 lakh. In the case of suicide in prison, kin will be given a compensation of Rs 1 lakh.

The state cabinet note reads that this policy will be applicable in all prisons in the state. "No compensation will be given if the death of a prisoner occurs due to old age, chronic illness, an accident while escaping from prison, while on bail, or due to refusal of treatment. However, in case of death due to natural calamities, compensation will be given as per the existing policy of the government," it added.