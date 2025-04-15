Robert Vadra appears before ED for questioning in Haryana land deal case

NEW DELHI: Businessman Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi for questioning in connection with a money laundering case linked to a land deal, officials said on Tuesday.

The 56-year-old Vadra walked down for about 2 km, along with his security personnel and a media posse, from his residence at Sujan Singh Park in central Delhi to the ED headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

Speaking to reporters, he charged that, "This is nothing but political vendetta. Whenever I speak for minorities they try to stop me, crush us. They tried to stop Rahul (Gandhi) in Parliament too. This is misuse of agencies and this is political vendetta".

I will cooperate with them like in the past, he added.