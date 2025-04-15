Won’t allow any anti-Waqf protest: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said his government would not allow any protest or demonstration on the streets of the state against the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Act.

“The matter is in the Supreme Court. If anyone has anything to say in its favour or against it, he or she can approach the apex court. It will be properly discussed there by the judges,” Sarma told the media.

“If some people take to the roads opposing the Act, others supporting it will also take to the roads. There will be a fight then. But we don’t want any fight or conflict in Assam. We all must maintain our brotherly relationship and take the state forward,” Sarma said.

He said he had nothing to say if somebody was opposing or supporting the Act, but nobody would be allowed to hit the streets.

Asked if he will invite the leaders of All Assam Minorities Students’ Union (AAMSU) for talks, the chief minister reiterated that the organisation could go to the Supreme Court.

Last Wednesday, scores of protestors were detained by the police in different parts of central and western Assam when they were heading to Guwahati to stage a demonstration against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The AAMSU was the organiser of the demonstration.

Then, on Sunday, a rally against the Act turned violent in southern Assam’s Silchar town in Cachar district. The protestors had resorted to stone pelting when the police tried to disperse them.