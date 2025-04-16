ED must be abolished, says Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

BHUBANESWAR: Amidst the renewed political storm over the National Herald case, president of the Samajwadi Party and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) should be closed down as it has now become a tool in the hands of the Centre to harass the Opposition leaders and silence their voices.

Addressing a media conference here along with former union minister and senior Congress leader Srikant Jena, Yadav said that there is also no necessity for ED as there are several institutions like the Income Tax department and GST authorities to deal with economic offences.

Yadav’s remarks came in response to a question regarding the ED filing a prosecution complaint against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

The SP supremo said that several political parties, including his own, had opposed the creation of the ED during the Congress-led government's tenure, warning that the very institution might later be used against them.