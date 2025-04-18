348 seats decided uncontested in Assam panchayat polls, NDA secures 325 of them: Himanta

GUWAHATI: A total of 348 seats in the panchayat system in Assam were decided uncontested with the BJP-led NDA securing 325 of them, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed on Friday.

Polling for the three-tier panchayat system is scheduled to be held in two phases -- on May 2 and May 7.

Sarma said April 18 was the last date for the withdrawal of nominations for the panchayat elections.

"As per reports received so far, the NDA has already secured 37 Zila Parishad (35 BJP and 2 AGP) and 288 Anchalik Panchayat (259 BJP and 29 AGP) seats unopposed," he claimed in a post on X, sharing a chart.

According to the chart he shared, Independents have secured 15 Anchalik Parishad seats uncontested, the Congress nine and the AIUDF one seat.

"This is a massive and unprecedented mandate in Assam's political history. It reflects the immense trust and overwhelming love that the people of Assam have for the NDA and for our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji," Sarma said.

"We are confident that when the final election results are declared, this tally will grow even more impressive. The NDA is all set to sweep the Panchayat elections in Assam," he said.

An official of the State Election Commission said the tally of uncontested seats will be issued on Saturday.

Counting of votes for the panchayat elections will be held on May 11.

There are a total of 21,920 seats in the Gram Panchayats, 2,192 seats in the Anchalik Parishads and 397 in the Zilla Parishads.

Of the 34 districts in the state, panchayat polls are being held in 27 as the remaining seven are governed by autonomous councils.

A total of 1.80 crore people are eligible to vote in the panchayat polls.