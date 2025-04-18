Army battles snow to clear Hemkund Sahib route ahead of May 25 pilgrimage

DEHRADUN: In a race against time, the Indian Army is battling heavy snowfall to ensure the timely commencement of the revered Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage, scheduled to kick off on May 25.
The challenge comes on the heels of the recent Govindghat bridge collapse, which had raised concerns about the pilgrimage's smooth conduct.
Shri Hemkund Sahib Trust Chairman Narendra Jeet Singh Bindra revealed to TNIE that an army reconnaissance team has surveyed the trek route from Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib. "The Indian Army has conducted a recce of the trek route from Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib for the upcoming Shri Hemkund Sahib Yatra commencing on May 25," Bindra stated.
"It has been revealed that there is 2 to 7 feet of snow accumulated on a 6 km stretch of the trek route, extending from Ghangharia to Hemkund Sahib," he added.
A 25-member advance team of the Indian Army has already reached Govindghat and, after a day of acclimatisation in Ghangharia, has commenced snow-clearing operations. The bridge collapse at Govindghat triggered concerns among devotees worldwide, with many seeking clarity on the pilgrimage's status. A massive snow block on the yatra route has posed a significant challenge as the annual Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage preparations gear up on a war footing.
A team from the Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara Management Committee, accompanied by army personnel, recently inspected the pilgrimage route to Ghangharia and discovered a formidable 20-foot-high snowdrift obstructing the 'Aastha Path' at Atlakoti.
According to sources at the district headquarters in Chamoli, the massive snow block poses a challenge to the smooth conduct of the yatra, which is expected to attract thousands of devotees. "Efforts are underway to clear the snow and ensure the pilgrims' safety," a government spokesperson said.
According to Sardar Seva Singh, senior manager of Gurudwara Govindghat, an inspection team comprising Gurudwara staff and three army personnel ventured to assess the condition of the route. "A team with army personnel inspected the route and found a 20-foot snow block at Atlakoti," Singh confirmed.
The team returned to Govindghat on Wednesday after completing their assessment. Providing further details on the challenging conditions, Bindra stated, "The Atal Koti Glacier is completely snow-laden with accumulated snow depth of up to 30 feet, while the smaller Atal Koti Glacier has 10 feet of snow." He lauded the Indian Army's efforts, adding, "This service is being rendered by the Indian Army, who take pride in undertaking this task. Trust volunteers and cooks will also accompany the team to oversee other essential arrangements."
"As many as 29,315 pilgrims have registered for the Hemkund Sahib yatra till Friday this year," said Yogendra Gangwar, Nodal Officer, Uttarakhand Tourism Department's Char Dham Yatra Division. "Usually, around 2 lakh Sikh devotees visit Uttarakhand every year to pay obeisance at Hemkund Sahib," Gangwar added.