Army battles snow to clear Hemkund Sahib route ahead of May 25 pilgrimage

DEHRADUN: In a race against time, the Indian Army is battling heavy snowfall to ensure the timely commencement of the revered Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage, scheduled to kick off on May 25.

The challenge comes on the heels of the recent Govindghat bridge collapse, which had raised concerns about the pilgrimage's smooth conduct.

Shri Hemkund Sahib Trust Chairman Narendra Jeet Singh Bindra revealed to TNIE that an army reconnaissance team has surveyed the trek route from Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib. "The Indian Army has conducted a recce of the trek route from Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib for the upcoming Shri Hemkund Sahib Yatra commencing on May 25," Bindra stated.

"It has been revealed that there is 2 to 7 feet of snow accumulated on a 6 km stretch of the trek route, extending from Ghangharia to Hemkund Sahib," he added.

A 25-member advance team of the Indian Army has already reached Govindghat and, after a day of acclimatisation in Ghangharia, has commenced snow-clearing operations. The bridge collapse at Govindghat triggered concerns among devotees worldwide, with many seeking clarity on the pilgrimage's status. A massive snow block on the yatra route has posed a significant challenge as the annual Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage preparations gear up on a war footing.

A team from the Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara Management Committee, accompanied by army personnel, recently inspected the pilgrimage route to Ghangharia and discovered a formidable 20-foot-high snowdrift obstructing the 'Aastha Path' at Atlakoti.