Assam child sexual abuse survivor pays tribute to policewoman

GUWAHATI: A 16-year-old survivor of child sexual abuse in Assam has gifted a sketch to a policewoman as a tribute.
The officer helped her during the investigation of the case and motivated her to clear her Class 10 board exam.
“If every Police officer is like Pratibha Baideo (elder sister), children like me will get a lot of help,” the Assam Police posted on X on Friday, quoting the girl.
The child, who cleared the exam in the second division, found hope, strength and inspiration in Sub-Inspector Pratibha of Satgaon police station.
The Assam Police’s post on X was accompanied by a ‘thank you’ note that the child wrote.
“My perception earlier was that police personnel are bad. But after meeting Pratibha Baideo, I realised there are also good people in the police department who help everyone without caring if somebody is rich or poor,” the girl wrote.
She said it was because of the police officer that she could speak out all these things.
“She has helped me a lot. Sometimes, when I talk to her, I feel I will also become a police officer like her. If every policeman or policewoman is like her, then children like me will get a lot of help,” the girl further wrote.
Miguel Das Queah, founder of child rights organisation Universal Team for Social Action and Help (UTSAH), said feedback from victims is key to understand the ground-level impact of the Assam Police’s Sishu Mitra Programme. UTSAH and UNICEF Assam are two other stakeholders of the programme.
Queah, the girl’s support person, said she was afraid initially, but Pratibha removed all her fear.
“The child found the police officer to be very supportive. The officer motivated her as she prepared for her exam. She passed in the second division,” Queah said.