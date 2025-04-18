Assam child sexual abuse survivor pays tribute to policewoman

GUWAHATI: A 16-year-old survivor of child sexual abuse in Assam has gifted a sketch to a policewoman as a tribute.

The officer helped her during the investigation of the case and motivated her to clear her Class 10 board exam.

“If every Police officer is like Pratibha Baideo (elder sister), children like me will get a lot of help,” the Assam Police posted on X on Friday, quoting the girl.

The child, who cleared the exam in the second division, found hope, strength and inspiration in Sub-Inspector Pratibha of Satgaon police station.

The Assam Police’s post on X was accompanied by a ‘thank you’ note that the child wrote.

“My perception earlier was that police personnel are bad. But after meeting Pratibha Baideo, I realised there are also good people in the police department who help everyone without caring if somebody is rich or poor,” the girl wrote.