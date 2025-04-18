RGIPT engineering student jumps to death from hostel rooftop in Amethi

LUCKNOW: A third-year B.Tech student of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT) in Jais city in Amethi district allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the rooftop of his hostel building in the wee hours on Friday.

RGIPT is a centrally funded Institute of National Importance (INI) under the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG).

As per the local sources, student Abhinav Anand, hailing from Patna in Bihar, was rushed to Rae Bareli district hospital, where the doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

The sources claimed that the student came from a humble background and had lost his father early. He is survived by his mother, who is a teacher in a government school and his sister. The sources said that the deceased took the extreme step under severe academic and financial stress.

He could not bear the pressure allegedly mounted on him by the college administration for fee submission a fortnight back.

Moreover, serious issues cropped up when the college administration allegedly tried to conceal the true identity of the student in the hospital. He was allegedly registered in the hospital as one hailing from Haryana instead of Bihar. Not only this, but also the college administration allegedly left the student in the hospital and left.