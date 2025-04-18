RGIPT engineering student jumps to death from hostel rooftop in Amethi

LUCKNOW: A third-year B.Tech student of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT) in Jais city in Amethi district allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the rooftop of his hostel building in the wee hours on Friday.
RGIPT is a centrally funded Institute of National Importance (INI) under the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG).
As per the local sources, student Abhinav Anand, hailing from Patna in Bihar, was rushed to Rae Bareli district hospital, where the doctors declared him dead upon arrival.
The sources claimed that the student came from a humble background and had lost his father early. He is survived by his mother, who is a teacher in a government school and his sister. The sources said that the deceased took the extreme step under severe academic and financial stress.
He could not bear the pressure allegedly mounted on him by the college administration for fee submission a fortnight back.
Moreover, serious issues cropped up when the college administration allegedly tried to conceal the true identity of the student in the hospital. He was allegedly registered in the hospital as one hailing from Haryana instead of Bihar. Not only this, but also the college administration allegedly left the student in the hospital and left.
Initially, the college administration claimed that the student died after falling from the window of the hostel, but they have yet to release an official statement on the incident.
On getting the information about the incident, Tiloi SDM Amit Singh, CO Ajai Singh and Jais Kotwali in-charge Sashatrajeet Prasad reached the college with a police team for investigation.
The body of the student is kept in the hospital mortuary, and an autopsy would reveal the exact reason for death.
The sister of the deceased had already reached Amethi. CO Ajai Singh said that the field unit and the police team had collected all the evidence from the college premises.
“College administration has been asked to provide the CCTV footage,” he added.
Some of the college sources revealed that the college administration was allegedly trying to hush up the case by claiming the deceased to be “mentally unstable” and involved in substance abuse.
However, despite repeated attempts, the college authorities remained incommunicado. Meanwhile, the students at RGIPT have a number of issues regarding placement, which, they claim, has been extremely low this year, especially that of the students of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electronics and those belonging to the stream of Mathematics and Computing.
The fact is corroborated by the institute’s own records. The students allege that the supine attitude of the Training and Placement cell of the Institute has left them demotivated.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)