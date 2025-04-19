33 Maoists say farewell to arms in Chhattisgarh; 17 carried cumulative bounty of Rs 49L

RAIPUR: At least 33 Naxalites, 17 of them carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 49 lakh, surrendered before security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Friday, police said.

While 22 cadres, including nine women, turned themselves in before senior officials of the police and Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) earlier in the day, later 11 others, including two women, surrendered before police officials.

According to the officials, the Maoists were inspired by the state government’s ‘Niyad Nellanar’ scheme and the Naxal Surrender Rehabilitation Policy 2025. The surrendered cadres cited disappointment with “hollow” and “inhuman” Maoist ideology and atrocities on local tribals, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said.

The surrendered Naxalites included Muchaki Joga (33) — the deputy commander in PLGA (People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army) — and his wife Muchaki Jogi (28), both of whom carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh each.

Two area committee members, Kikid Deve (30) and Dudhi Budhra (28), who carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh each, also renounced the Maoist doctrine. The official said seven surrendered cadres carried a bounty of Rs 2 lakh each, while another Naxalite carried a reward of Rs 50,000.

The official said that under the new Chhattisgarh Naxal Surrender/Victim Relief and Rehabilitation Policy-2025, the state government has introduced ‘Elvad Panchayat Yojna’, which has a provision of sanctioning development works worth Rs 1 crore to village panchayats that facilitate the surrender of Naxalites active in their area and pass a resolution declaring themselves Maoist-free. The surrendered Naxalites were provided assistance of Rs 50,000 each, and they will be rehabilitated as per the policy.

Forces recover rebels’ explosives, laptops

Meanwhile, a joint team of security forces comprising District Reserve Guards and Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel out on anti-Maoist campaign inflicted ‘economic and strategic’ damage, recovering 11 laptops, `5 lakh in cash and explosives belonging to the Red rebels from the site of encounter in Narayanpur district about 400 km south of Raipur.