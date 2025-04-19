Letter from anonymous 'BJP and RSS worker' attacks Gujarat MLA, alleges corruption

AHMEDABAD: A viral anonymous letter bomb alleging corruption against the MLA of Upleta in Rajkot has once again ignited controversy in BJP politics. This entire incident appears to be a vivid example of internal groupism and dissatisfaction within the BJP.

The allegations made in the viral letter against Mahendra Padalia include claims of collecting money from contractors, taking bribes from government officials, corruption in the municipality, and even accusations that his associate is involved in adultery.

MLA Padalia has dismissed the letter as an act of jealousy and malice, and has requested the district police chief to take action.

His statement makes it clear that although the source of the letter remains unknown, there is a dissatisfied faction within the party attempting to raise their voice secretly.

Padalia has released a video stating that similar anonymous letters with accusations went viral during the municipality period as well.

"False allegations have been made against me, and I have submitted a representation to the SP with a copy of the letter requesting action against the person who made it viral," he said.