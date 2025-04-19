Three wild elephants from Chhattisgarh wreck havoc in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur

BHOPAL: Three male elephants have been on a destructive spree in around 30 villages in Anuppur, Jaithari and Rajendragram forests ranges of Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district.

Captivated by the fragrance of Mahua flowers, Papayas, jackfruits and food grains stocked by farmers in houses falling on the route connecting MP’s Anuppur district to Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district of Chhattisgarh, the three elephants have wrecked havoc on kutcha houses in the region.

Afraid of the unpredictable elephants, some families in Pandadol Tola of Kusumahi village have not just shifted their belongings to the trees, but also tied their cots to trees to ensure their safety while asleep.

Three families, including two Gond tribe families of Lal Bahadur Singh Gond and Bhawar Singh Gond and the Baiga tribal family headed by Chaurasia Bai Baiga, are among those families which live in the outer area of Kusumahi village that lies along the route taken by wild elephants from Chhattisgarh to enter Madhya Pradesh over the past four years.