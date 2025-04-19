'We are not going to be afraid,' says Kharge on ED Herald case; calls it BJP's vendetta politics

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said the Supreme Court has given importance to the points raised by the Congress and other opposition parties on the Waqf (Amendment) Act and alleged that the government had raked the ‘Waqf by user’ issue deliberately to create a dispute over such properties.

Addressing a meeting of general secretary and in-charges here, Kharge said former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were named in the Enforcement Directorate chargesheet and National Herald properties in Delhi, Lucknow and Mumbai were attached with a "spirit of vendetta".

Referring to the Waqf (Amendment) Act that is being heard in the Supreme Court, he said, "I am happy that the Supreme Court has given importance to the points raised by the Congress and other opposition parties."

He accused the BJP and the central government of misleading people on the issue of Waqf.

Especially the issue of 'Waqf by user' has been deliberately brought up by the government to put Waqf properties into dispute," he alleged.