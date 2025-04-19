Will visit India later this year: Elon Musk after speaking with PM Modi

A day after a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk confirmed he will visit India later this year, ahead of Tesla’s anticipated entry into the Indian electric vehicle market. In a post on X, Musk — who was appointed by former US President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — said it was “an honour” to speak with PM Modi.
The Prime Minister’s conversation with Elon Musk comes at a significant moment for both India and the United States, as the two countries look to bridge gaps on tariff issues and move closer to a potential trade agreement.
In a post on X, PM Modi said he had spoken to the tech billionaire and discussed the “immense potential” for collaboration in technology and innovation. The call also preceded the upcoming visit of US Vice President JD Vance to India, scheduled from April 21 to 24.
PM also said that he and Musk discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains."
Prime Minister Modi had previously met Elon Musk during his official visit to the United States in February this year. Musk was accompanied by his three children during the meeting. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two discussed enhancing cooperation between Indian and US entities in areas such as innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development.
Elon Musk, widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in US President Donald Trump’s administration, currently heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is leading a legally contested initiative to slash federal spending and downsize the government workforce.
Meanwhile, Musk owned Starlink, is awaiting regulatory approvals to roll out its satellite internet services in the country. Starlink has partnered with Indian telecom giants Jio and Airtel to facilitate its launch.
Earlier this week, senior Starlink executives met with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to discuss the necessary approvals for domestic operations. “Met a delegation from @Starlink, comprising of vice president Chad Gibbs & senior director, Ryan Goodnight. Discussions covered Starlink’s cutting-edge technology platform, their existing partnerships & future investment plans in India,” Goyal posted on X following the meeting.