Will visit India later this year: Elon Musk after speaking with PM Modi

A day after a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk confirmed he will visit India later this year, ahead of Tesla’s anticipated entry into the Indian electric vehicle market. In a post on X, Musk — who was appointed by former US President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — said it was “an honour” to speak with PM Modi.

The Prime Minister’s conversation with Elon Musk comes at a significant moment for both India and the United States, as the two countries look to bridge gaps on tariff issues and move closer to a potential trade agreement.

In a post on X, PM Modi said he had spoken to the tech billionaire and discussed the “immense potential” for collaboration in technology and innovation. The call also preceded the upcoming visit of US Vice President JD Vance to India, scheduled from April 21 to 24.