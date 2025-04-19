'World of creators and their economy is going through a fundamental change': Ashwini Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: With the advent of technology, world of creators and their economy is going through a fundamental change, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

The old model is giving way to the new model, he said.

He also said that gone are the days when a big studio was needed for creating content, and today, a creator from a remote village in Jharkhand or Kerala can create good-quality content and get millions of views.

The minister was interacting with the media outlets ahead of the maiden World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) scheduled in Mumbai from May 1 to 4. The interaction was attended by about 20 national-level media houses and regional news media.

The minister said that the shape of the media world is changing, and the change creates both opportunities and challenges. He further stressed the collective need as a country to respond to the new model.