‘Empty gun’ game leaves student critical in Dehradun, friend held after police bust fake suicide story

DEHRADUN: A perilous "game of death" played by two second-year BSc (Agriculture) students from a Dehradun professional college has left one student critically injured after he was shot in the head while handling a pistol believed to be empty.

The student remains in serious condition in the hospital.

The injured student has been identified as Shashishekhar, originally from Jharkhand, while the friend who fired the shot is Shashiranjan, from Bihar. Both are roommates and students at the same institution.

According to police, the incident occurred in the Kotra Santaur area of Premnagar. Following the shooting, a group including Shashiranjan initially attempted to mislead the police, fabricating a story that the shooting was a case of attempted suicide stemming from a failed love affair. They also allegedly tried to hide the weapon.

SSP Ajay Singh told TNIE, "However, inconsistencies in the students' statements raised red flags for the police." A thorough probe, including scrutiny of call detail records and CCTV footage, further cast doubt on the initial narrative, prompting a deeper investigation.

"Initial reports attempted to portray this as a suicide attempt, but discrepancies in statements and technical evidence led us to believe otherwise," stated a police official involved in the investigation.

"Our sustained questioning eventually broke through the fabricated story."