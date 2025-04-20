Opposition turns up heat on BJP after it distances itself from MPs’ criticism of SC

But the "outgoing BJP president" is totally silent on equally unacceptable remarks on the judiciary that are continually made by one of its very distinguished appointees to a high constitutional position, Ramesh said and asked what he had to say about those remarks and if the BJP subscribed to them.

The former Union minister further asked, "If the continued silence of the prime minister on these repeated attacks on the Indian Constitution is not tacitly supportive of them, why has no action been taken against these two MPs? Has Nadda ji issued showcause notices to these two MPs?"

Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said on X, "I have my doubt regarding the statement of BJP President Shri JP Nadda ji. The BJP ecosystem, especially those who are close to Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, are hell-bent on tarnishing the position of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India."

They are unhappy with the direction of the Court in recent decisions related to Tamil Nadu and the Waqf Amendment Act, he claimed.

"The RSS-BJP want to turn India into North Korea-Iraq," Gogoi alleged.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera also slammed the BJP over the remarks of its two MPs.

"Nothing will happen by just distancing from the statement. What Nishikant Dubey said is a direct attack on the Constitution. This has not happened for the first time. You would have also seen the comment of the Vice President. These statements would not have come without the silent nod of PM Modi," Khera told PTI Videos.

"These are happening on his instructions, if it is not happening, then they should act. Whether a showcause notice was issued? If it was, they should make it public. We understand what is happening," he added.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday slammed Dubey’s remarks, noting that whatever he said reflects the thinking of the BJP.

While addressing the media in Prayagraj, the Kannauj MP blamed the BJP for creating divisions in society, be it in the name of religion or caste.

"The truth is that if anyone is creating rifts between religions, then it is the BJP. Creating a divide in society in the name of religion and caste is a very well-planned programme of the BJP, and they spend funds on it. Whatever was said is the thinking of the BJP," Yadav said.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also came down heavily on Dubey over his remarks, asserting that such statements undermine the dignity of the judiciary and warrant contempt proceedings.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "Such comments should not be made on the Court, and if someone makes such comments, contempt proceedings should be initiated."

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi strongly criticised Dubey's remarks, alleging that BJP members have become so radicalised that they are now threatening the judiciary with a religious war.

He further mocked the BJP, saying, "You people (BJP) are tube lights... threatening the court in such a way. Do you even know what Article 142 is? It was framed by BR Ambedkar," referencing the constitutional provision that empowers the SC to deliver complete justice in any matter before it.

AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj also hit out at the BJP MP, accusing him of undermining SC's authority and alleging that Dubey's remarks reflect the 'BJP's ideology' of disregarding court verdicts, unlike Muslims who accepted the Ayodhya judgement despite it going against them.

"The Highest Court gave the judgement on the Ayodhya issue, and everyone accepted it; even Muslims accepted that. What Nishikant Dubey is saying shows that Muslims are ready to accept the Supreme Court's judgement even when the judgement was against them, but people like Nishikant Dubey justify the ideology of the BJP — that they are ready to go against the Supreme Court," Bharadwaj told ANI.

Criticising Dubey, JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey said that the dictatorship in the country has reached such a level where a parliamentarian is now seen challenging the courts.

"The dictatorship in the nation has reached such a level that now a member of parliament is challenging the court... Are these people more learned than the judges? Will they do anything in the darkness of the majority, and will the courts stay silent?... When the courts give decisions in their favour, they say that the judiciary is the third pillar of democracy," Pandey told ANI.

He also termed the remarks unfortunate and urged the court to take action against the BJP MP from Jharkhand.