Lost baby jumbo falls into well in Jharkhand, rescued

RANCHI: A baby elephant that fell into a well in Jharkhand’s Latehar district was rescued by forest officials after over five hours of hard work, forest officials said.

Ranger Nandkumar Mahato said, “The elephant fell into the nearly dry well while roaming around in Hebna village in search of food. It was rescued by the forest department late on Saturday night by digging a way of about 50 feet long from the base of the well through a JCB machine.” The elephant was not hurt and it went safely towards the forests, he said.

Locals said the elephant was separated from its herd and roaming around in the forests of Balumath and Chandwa. “After the elephant, trapped in the well, started shouting for help, villagers gathered near the well and informed forest officials,” said a villager.

Latehar DFO Pravesh Aggarwal said that after getting the information, a team of forest officials was immediately sent to the spot. “The team made a path through JCB and took the baby elephant out of the well safely,” said the DFO.

