Flash floods leave behind trail of destruction in J&K

SRINAGAR: The flash floods and landslides that killed three people left a trail of destruction in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, with affected people picking up the pieces and men and machinery deployed for restoration work on Monday.

Roads have been damaged, vehicles buried under debris and residential houses, shops and government infrastructure worth crores of rupees damaged. Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said 12 villages have suffered damage in the Sunday’s rain fury.

“Our house has been completely damaged. We have lost everything including jewellery, clothes and household items. We were sleeping when a cloudburst hit our village. We somehow managed to escape from the house,” said a woman from Ramban. “We are homeless and helpless now. Government should provide us relief and also rehabilitate us,” she said, adding all 11 houses in their area have been damaged.

Ravi Kumar, who was running a shop at Dolibazar Ramban for the last 18 years, said, “Our lives were ruined in one hour. At least 25 shops have been damaged. We don’t know how to earn our living.”

A portion of a hotel and vehicles parked in front of it have been buried under the debris. Sunil Kumar from Jammu, who was staying in the hotel, said, “We saw water coming into the hotel. We broke the windows of the second and third floors to escape. Locals and hotel staff helped in saving our lives.” Sunil said his vehicle, which he had purchased a few months back, has been lost under the debris.