Pope Francis held India, PM close to his heart

As PM Narendra Modi rightly observed, His Holiness Pope Francis was a “beacon of compassion, humility, and spiritual courage” in a world fraught with conflicts, violence and despair. His passing has left a profound void that is difficult to fill, marking the end of an era defined by unwavering dedication to unity and hope. Despite being the supreme leader of the Catholic Church, he transcended regional, religious, and cultural divides to become a voice for the voiceless—a true statesman and spiritual guide who exemplified the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American and Jesuit pope, infused the papacy with a sense of purpose, emerging as a transformative leader in the Catholic Church. He led by example, embodying the principles he championed throughout his papacy. On April 17, 2025, continuing his cherished Holy Thursday tradition, Pope Francis visited Rome’s Regina Coeli prison. In his final outing, despite his frail health, he spent time with the inmates, offering prayers. He gifted each inmate rosaries and copies of the Gospels, reaffirming his commitment to uplifting those on society’s margins.

Just hours before his death, he met with US Vice-President JD Vance and delivered an Easter message focused on a theme central to his mission: a heartfelt appeal for the better treatment of migrants and other vulnerable, marginalised communities. His papacy was distinguished by a resolute commitment to fostering interfaith understanding, and addressing pressing global challenges such as climate change.