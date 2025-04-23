PM Modi to visit poll-bound Bihar on April 24; security arrangements tightened following Pahalgam attack

PATNA: Bihar police tightened security arrangements around tourist sports ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state following the Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday afternoon.

Since this will be the PM's first visit to poll-bound Bihar post the Pahalgam attack, the state is ramping up security arrangements.

The PM is expected to announce measures against the terror outfit responsible for the attack in which innocent tourists were killed.

Among the events lined up for the prime minister is a function in Patna during which he will launch development schemes and flag off new trains for Bihar, and after that, a rally in Jhanjharpur in Madhubani district on the occasion of Panchayatiraj Diwas.

Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar on Wednesday said that an alert has been sounded across the state following the terrorist attack on tourists in J&K.

Security has been tightened in the districts along Indo-Nepal border, airports and tourist spots as a precautionary measure, the DGP said after a review meeting with senior police officers to oversee security arrangements for the PM’s visit.