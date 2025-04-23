Punjab-based agent held for arranging illegal UK entry for passenger

NEW DELHI: A Punjab-based agent, who holds a diploma in multimedia programming, was arrested for his involvement in arranging a fake UK visa for a man attempting to travel abroad via Sharjah.

The 35-year-old accused, identified as Amit Bhardwaj alias Gavi, was nabbed from one of his hideouts in Punjab, police said on Wednesday.

The matter came to light when a 25-year-old man named Anil, a resident of Hisar in Haryana, was caught at the IGI Airport on 1 March, 2022, during immigration clearance while trying to depart for Sharjah, UAE.

Upon scrutiny of his documents, immigration officers found a fake UK visa affixed to his passport.

According to a senior police officer, Anil disclosed during investigation that he wanted to go to the UK to earn quick money. “He came into contact with an agent, Karanjeet, through another agent, Gavi, who assured him that his journey to the UK via Sharjah would be arranged for Rs 12 lakh with the help of associates,” the officer said.

The passenger said he paid the entire amount in cash and was promised a job in the UK. He handed over his passport to the agent, who later arranged the fake visa and tickets. However, Anil was intercepted during the immigration clearance at IGI Airport.

Earlier, agents Karanjeet and one of his associates, Gurmeet, were arrested in connection with the case.

“Later, the name of one agent, Gavi alias Amit Bhardwaj, surfaced. He had introduced the passenger to agent Gurmeet and was found to be involved in the case as an associate,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani.

Bhardwaj, a graduate and diploma holder in multimedia programming, told the police he was financially struggling when he met Karanjeet, who was already duping people by offering fake visas. “He started working with him,” Rangnani said.

The accused further disclosed that the passenger had approached Karanjeet through him, as he had met Anil during a previous job. Karanjeet then promised to arrange the visa, tickets, and journey to the UK via UAE for Rs 12 lakh.

“As per the deal, he, along with Karanjeet and Gurmeet, arranged a fake UK visa on the passport of the passenger. He also revealed that he received a commission of Rs two lakh from Karanjeet in this case,” the officer added.