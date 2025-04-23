Two doctors from Karnataka among top 50 UPSC rank-holders

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: Shakti Dubey has topped the civil services examination 2024, with Harshita Goyal and Dongre Archit Parag getting the second and third ranks, respectively, according to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The results were declared on Tuesday. Topper Dubey holds a B.Sc degree in Biochemistry from the University of Allahabad.

Two doctors from Karnataka are among the top 50 rank-holders. More than 30 candidates from Karnataka have cleared the exams. While 29-year-old Dr R Rangamanju secured 24th rank, Dr Sachin Basavaraj Guttur bagged 41st rank.

Rangamanju, son of R Ramesh, a former IPS officer, who passed away a few years ago, said that he managed to clear the exams in his last attempt. He said it was tough to clear the prelims. “I couldn’t clear the prelims in my first three attempts. In my fourth and fifth attempts, I cleared the prelims, but failed in the mains. In the last attempt, I cleared all three stages,” he said.

“I started working as a doctor, but stopped. I have been focusing on the UPSC exams for the past 1.5 years. I spent at least eight hours a day preparing for the exams. I used to spend one hour reading newspapers,” he said, adding that he stayed away from social media during this time. Dr Rangamanju said that he did not receive any formal coaching, but tried ‘test series’ and took interview guidance from coaching institutions.

Dr Sachin, who has roots in Ranebennur’s Kodiyala village, cleared the exams in his fourth attempt. He said he is the first in his family to get a degree. Sachin said he became a doctor as per his father’s wish and then started preparing for the exams. He said that he did not lose confidence even after failing three attempts earlier and continued his studies.

Among the candidates who cleared the exams from Karnataka are: Shivam Singh (AIR 73), Tejasvi Prasad Deshpande (AIR 99), Anupriya Sakya (AIR 120), Meghana BM (AIR 425), Madhavi R (AIR 446), Prativa Lama (AIR 461) and others.