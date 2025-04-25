BSF, Punjab Police recover arms and explosives near Indo-Pak international border

CHANDIGARH: The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police recovered a cache of arms and explosives near the Indo-Pak international border. Approximately 5 kilograms of RDX, four pistols, five hand grenades and 220 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

Sources said that during patrolling near the international border, the sleuths of the Border Security Force (BSF) detected that two packets were lying in the fields of Sahowal village in the area Border Out Post (BoP) Shahpur, 3.5 kilometres from the border.

"One packet was weighing some 7 kilograms, it had three pistols of Baretta make, six magazines, 171 rounds of 9 MM pistol, five grenades, ‘’ said a senior officer on condition of anonymity.

He added that two nine-volt battery mechanisms, 12 A batteries, six fuse mechanisms, two remote controls and a battery charger which is used to make explosive devices, were recovered from this packet.

Sources said that the other packet which was weighing 6.5 kg it contained one pistol, two magazines, 49 rounds of ammunition and two packets of explosives, each weighting 2.5 kg.

"We suspect that this explosive might be RDX, but till the report of forensic team comes and confirms what exactly this explosive is, we cannot confirm anything,’’ said an officer.

Sources further said that these packets were dropped in the Ajanla police station area via drones which came from the neighbouring country, and now it is being analysed around what time the dropping took place.