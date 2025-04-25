Indian Army effectively responds to firing by Pakistan along LoC

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army effectively responded to firing by Pakistan military at some places along Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night, military sources said.

There were no reports of any casualties, they said.

"There were incidents of small arm firing at some places on Line of Control initiated by Pakistan," said a source. "The firing was effectively responded to," it said.

The incident occurred just hours before Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s scheduled visit to Srinagar and Udhampur on Friday. During his visit, he will hold discussions with senior Army commanders in the Kashmir Valley, as well as officials from other security agencies.

The Army chief is expected to evaluate the current security situation and review recent ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) by the Pakistan Army, according to officials.

The firing incident comes amidst escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Further details are being awaited.