Terror attack aftermath: 4,000 tourists take train route to exit J&K

NEW DELHI: The non-availability of flights to their respective cities forced many tourists to opt for the train route in their mad rush to exit Jammu & Kashmir at the earliest following the terror attack at Pahalgam. In just two days, nearly 4,000 tourists chugged out of the state.

Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway, Himanshu S Upadhyay told TNIE, “Apart from operating two special trains, Northern Railway attached additional bogies to regular trains to accommodate them. We also opened food stalls 24x7 at railway stations in Kashmir to facilitate a smooth route out for the tourists.”

Passengers managed to reach Shri Vaishnavo Devi Katra or Jammu railway stations by buses and taxis. “We operated two specials from Katra via Jammu to New Delhi. Each of these trains carried at least 1,500 passengers,” he said, adding, "The first special train (Train no. 04612) was operated on April 23 while the second special train (Train no. 04625) was operated on April 24." The trains had stoppages at Udhampur, Jammu, Pathankot, Jalandhar, Ambala, Kurukshetra and Panipat.