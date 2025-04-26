Blunder or satire? Jharkhand Minister trolled for blaming Himachal CM for Pahalgam attack

RANCHI: Jharkhand Urban Development Minister Sudivya Kumar has landed in controversy after a recent statement he made about the Pahalgam terror attack went viral on social media, drawing widespread ridicule and criticism.

Reacting to the deadly terrorist strike in Pahalgam, Kumar bizarrely demanded the resignation of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu—despite the attack having no connection to the hill state. The incident, which occurred in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, claimed the lives of 27 tourists.

The remark prompted a flood of memes and brutal trolling online. As backlash grew, the minister attempted to clarify on Friday, stating that his comments were intended as sarcasm.

“When no one is being held accountable for such a serious incident, I said — our Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who is a Congress chief minister — should take moral responsibility and resign. It was a taunt,” Kumar explained.

However, his troubles deepened inbetween when he mistakenly referred to Mehbooba Mufti as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir — a position she no longer holds.