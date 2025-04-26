Posters spark tension near Jaipur mosque; FIR filed against BJP MLA for inciting communal unrest

JAIPUR: Tension erupted in the Chardiwari area of Jaipur's Walled city after controversial posters reading “Pakistan Murdabad” and some other offensive slogans were allegedly pasted outside the Jama Masjid in Johri Bazaar on Friday night. Following the incident, an FIR was registered against BJP leader and Hawamahal MLA Balmukund Acharya.

The incident unfolded around 8:30 pm when MLA Acharya and several others organized a protest condemning the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. However, during the protest, some individuals reportedly pasted the controversial posters on the mosque premises, escalating the situation.

The appearance of these posters triggered outrage among members of the Muslim community, who began protesting near Badi Chaupad, opposite Jaipur's most famous landmark the Hawa Mahal. They began raising slogans and put up counter-posters and a brief altercation occurred between the two groups.

As tensions escalated, Congress MLAs Rafiq Khan and Amin Kagzi arrived on the scene and helped to defuse the situation. Allegations were made by the Muslim community that several protestors had entered the mosque without removing their shoes, which added to the growing unrest. The controversial posters also included a slogan reading, “Who says terrorism has no religion?” along with an image of a bearded man.

The Jaipur Police Commissionerate intervened as the situation worsened, with Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph and Additional Police Commissioner Rameshwar Singh arriving to manage the crowd and restore order. Additional police forces were deployed to maintain peace in the area.