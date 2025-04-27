Ten dead as van hits bike, lands in water-filled well in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: A speeding van boarded by 13 devotees bound to a Goddess Temple, plunged into a well in Narayangarh area of western Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district, killing ten people on Sunday afternoon.

Nine of the deceased, including four women, were devotees traveling to the Aantri Mata Temple in Neemuch district from the Ratlam and Ujjain districts. Another victim, identified as 40-year-old Manohar Singh, was a local resident of Mandsaur district who likely succumbed to poisonous gas while attempting to rescue devotees trapped inside the well.

According to the deputy inspector general of police (DIG-Ratlam Range) Manoj Kumar Singh, “A van was speeding with 13 devotees on board, when it hit a motorcycle, killing the bike rider on the spot. After that the van’s driver wildly sped the car and lost control, leading in the vehicle plunging into the well in an agricultural plot near the road at Kachariya Chaupati.”