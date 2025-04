The savagery at Baisaran meadows by Islamist terrorists is reminiscent of ISIS’s brutality in dealing with their hostages. The massacre of 26 men in front of their wives and children—that too along religious lines—was spine-chilling. A brave local Muslim also died a hero protecting the tourists. While the five terrorists melted away into the forests nearby, the nation was left dumbstruck in grief. The gut-wrenching wails have now fallen silent to a pall of gloom on the misty pine woods.

After the initial outrage, questions over accountability are bound to be raised in public discourse. Was it an intelligence failure or smugness on the part of security forces? There were intelligence inputs of terrorists conducting reconnaissance in the area, checking hotels and familiarising themselves with the topography.

With the valley vibrant with the colours of spring, tourists come in hordes. A record 2 crore tourists visited J&K last year—a great message to the international community that Kashmir welcomed all and sundry. All nakas and bandobast covered the Pahalgam area, but not the 6 km above to Baisaran, which falls in Anantnag district. The absence of a visible security presence in such a high-value area, despite prior inputs, is not just troubling—it is a lapse.

The security grid is strong in the valley, one of the reasons given for the spurt of terrorist activity in the Jammu region in 2023-24. In the history of terrorism in J&K for over 35 years, 16 years saw killings of around 1,000 annually. Time and again, Pakistan-backed terrorists have managed to engineer violence, choosing their time and place. It is not possible for the security forces to thwart their actions each time. Deployment of forces is hugely dependent on the threat perception and areas of strategic importance. But even if you pump in thousands of men in the Pir Panjal range, the forests and mountains will simply gobble them up and you will not be able to command all the ingress and egress points.