Shillong protests Pahalgam terror attack, observes shutdown

GUWAHATI: Shops and commercial establishments in the Meghalaya capital, Shillong, remained closed on Monday in protest against the terror attack in Pahalgam.

The Shillong Citizen Forum had called for the shutdown, which followed Sunday’s candlelight vigil in the hill station. Many people took part in the vigil to pay tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam attack.

As not many people ventured out of their homes on Monday, the streets of the city wore a deserted look.

The Barabazar Merchants and Shopkeepers Association, Shillong, had extended its support to the Shillong Citizen Forum for the complete shutdown of business establishments in solidarity with the nation over the civilian killings in Pahalgam. However, not everyone supported the shutdown.

The BJP said that while the nation was mourning the deaths, the Mahila Congress in the state demonstrated its anti-national character by allegedly opposing the shutdown.

An organisation called the Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation also opposed the shutdown, citing the interests of those for whom “daily livelihood is sacred and non-negotiable.”

The organisation said it shared the grief of the families of the Pahalgam victims but added that true solidarity should be voluntary, not enforced through orchestrated shutdowns.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state has only one Pakistani citizen — a woman.

“She is married to a local in Tinsukia. She has applied for a long-term visa. We have requested the central government to clarify whether she should be sent back or not,” Sarma said.

On the other hand, three more persons were arrested from different parts of the state for allegedly defending Pakistan.

The arrested persons were identified as Normal Hoque, Seikh Saroj, and Firajul Islam. With these arrests, 22 people have been taken into custody in the state so far for offensive social media posts regarding the Pahalgam attack.