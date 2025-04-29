Ahmedabad Diary | Unsigned pamphlet upsets Congress apple cart

Rahul Gandhi’s plans to revamp the Congress setup in Gujarat have run into rough weather. An anonymous pamphlet has emerged accusing top party leaders Himmatsinh Patel and Shailesh Parmar of having a clandestine pact with the BJP. Though Gandhi has been pushing for a structural overhaul, the development has thrown a spanner in the works. The scandal has already triggered a political storm. Though Patel has dismissed all allegations as a “BJP conspiracy”, the Congress high command has ordered disciplinary measures. Much to Rahul’s chagrin, the much-anticipated Gujarat Congress reset hangs in the balance now.

High drama at party office over funds misuse

The Gujarat Congress just can’t catch a break! Of late, the party has been running into one hurdle after another. Sparks flew during the process to select the Ahmedabad city president on Friday. Party members saw red when the nephew of a senior party leader accused workers of mishandling booth funds in the presence of Gujarat in-charge BK Hariprasad. High drama ensued as the enraged party leaders and workers confronted him over the brazen allegation and lodged a strong protest. Up in arms, the party workers only relented after an apology was issued to them. However, the episode has left the party leadership with egg on its face.