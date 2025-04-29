Amit Shah to inaugurate road, statue in Delhi honouring legacy of Bodofa Upendranath Brahma

GUWAHATI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will rename a stretch of Lala Lajpat Rai Marg in South Delhi as Bodofa Upendranath Brahma Marg to pay tribute to the legacy of the legendary Bodo leader.

A statue of the Bodofa (father or guardian of the Bodos) will also be unveiled at the Kailash Colony roundabout. Brahma was a visionary leader and social reformer who worked tirelessly for the rights, identity and upliftment of the Bodo community.

The ceremony will take place on May 1 at Kailash Colony, New Delhi. Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, will attend it as the chief guest.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Delhi counterpart Rekha Gupta will be present as special guests along with Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Pramod Boro, Delhi mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, Assam Assembly speaker Biswajit Daimary, Assam minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma and All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) president Dipen Boro.

“The renamed stretch is an 835-metre-50 ft wide road located near Kailash Colony Metro Station, passing alongside the Bodoland Guest House,” an official statement said.

The ceremony, organised by the Assam government, marks the 35th death anniversary of the Bodofa.