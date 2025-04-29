Amit Shah to inaugurate road, statue in Delhi honouring legacy of Bodofa Upendranath Brahma

GUWAHATI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will rename a stretch of Lala Lajpat Rai Marg in South Delhi as Bodofa Upendranath Brahma Marg to pay tribute to the legacy of the legendary Bodo leader.
A statue of the Bodofa (father or guardian of the Bodos) will also be unveiled at the Kailash Colony roundabout. Brahma was a visionary leader and social reformer who worked tirelessly for the rights, identity and upliftment of the Bodo community.
The ceremony will take place on May 1 at Kailash Colony, New Delhi. Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, will attend it as the chief guest.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Delhi counterpart Rekha Gupta will be present as special guests along with Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Pramod Boro, Delhi mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, Assam Assembly speaker Biswajit Daimary, Assam minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma and All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) president Dipen Boro.
“The renamed stretch is an 835-metre-50 ft wide road located near Kailash Colony Metro Station, passing alongside the Bodoland Guest House,” an official statement said.
The ceremony, organised by the Assam government, marks the 35th death anniversary of the Bodofa.
Commemorating the Bodo leader, the ABSU has decided to illuminate 5 lakh earthen lights/candle lights on May 1 at 5.30 pm in every household and public place across Assam and the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).
The BTR, which comprises five districts of Assam, is administered by the BTC.
“Bodofa Upendranath Brahma dedicated his life to building an inclusive society where people could live with dignity and secure their rightful place. His ideas continue to guide generations towards peaceful change and collective progress,” the ABSU president said at a press conference.
He also said the naming of a road and the installation of the Bodofa’s statue in the heart of Delhi was a proud moment, for it stands as a lasting tribute to the latter’s work and ideals.
He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his blessings, Shah for taking forward the longstanding demand of ABSU and the Bodos, and the Assam CM for his constant support in making this tribute possible.
“The recognition highlights Bodofa’s impact and his efforts to empower communities. The event will bring together leaders, citizens, and students to honour his life, principles, and enduring influence,” the student leader added.