Amit Shah to open Delhi road in memory of Bodo leader

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a road named after Bodofa Upendranath Brahma in New Delhi and unveil a statue of the legendary Bodo leader on May 1 to pay tribute to his legacy on his 35th death anniversary.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will rename a stretch of Lala Lajpat Rai Marg in South Delhi as Bodofa Upendranath Brahma Marg. A statue of the Bodofa (father or guardian of Bodos) will be unveiled at the Kailash Colony roundabout. Brahma was a visionary leader and social reformer who worked for the rights, identity and uplift of the Bodo community.

Shah will be chief guest at the ceremony, organised by the Assam government at Kailash Colony, New Delhi, on May 1. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Delhi counterpart Rekha Gupta will be present as special guests along with Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Pramod Boro, Delhi mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, Assam Assembly speaker Biswajit Daimary, state minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma and All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) president Dipen Boro.

Commemorating the Bodo leader, the ABSU will illuminate 5 lakh earthen and candle lights on May 1 at 5.30 pm in every household and public place across Assam and Bodoland Territorial Region. “Bodofa Upendranath Brahma dedicated his life to building an inclusive society... His ideas continue to guide generations towards collective progress,” the ABSU president said.