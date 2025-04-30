Government debunks claims of Army commander's 'removal' after Pahalgam attack as fake

NEW DELHI: The government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Wednesday debunked claims made in posts by "several pro-Pakistan social media accounts" that Indian Army's Northern Commander Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar has been 'removed' from his post after the Pahalgam attack, and said the general officer is attaining superannuation on April 30.

"The claims being made in these posts are fake," PIB Fact Check said in a post on X and also shared a collage of 'reports' shared by several such accounts, with the false claim.

There have been several misleading posts on social media amid heightened tension between New Delhi and Islamabad following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

On April 22, terrorists shot dead 26 people, mostly tourists, at a meadow in Baisaran of south Kashmir's Pahalgam.