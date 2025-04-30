Hanuman Garhi chief priest ends 288-year-old seclusion, visits Ram Lalla temple

PATNA: Ayodhya witnessed a historic and emotional moment on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya when Mahant Prem Chand Das Ji, the 70-year-old Gaddi Nasheen and chief priest of Hanuman Garhi temple, broke a 288-year-old tradition by stepping out of the temple premises to have darshan of Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmbhoomi site.

This marked the first time in nearly three centuries that a Gaddi Nasheen ventured beyond Hanuman Garhi's 52-bigha boundary, defying a strict tradition that had barred all previous occupants of the post from ever leaving the temple compound.

Mahant Prem Das Ji, who has held the revered seat as the 22nd Gaddi Nasheen for the past eight years, had never stepped outside the temple in that time. “I am overwhelmed after taking darshan of Ram Lalla from the front. I felt as if he is saying something. The deity often speaks but we are not able to understand,” he said after the visit.

According to temple sources, the custom dated back to the 18th century and was so binding that even legal obligations could not compel a Gaddi Nasheen to appear in court.

However, this year, the Mahant expressed a long-held desire to visit the Ram temple. A meeting of the Nirvani Akhara, which owns Hanuman Garhi, was convened on April 21, where it was unanimously decided to allow the Mahant to visit Ram Lalla.