FSSAI directs eateries to display licence with Food Safety Connect App QR code for consumer grievance redressal

NEW DELHI: In a move to safeguard public health and strengthen the food safety ecosystem, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has asked all Food Business Operators (FBOs), including restaurants, dhabas, cafes, and eateries, to display their FSSAI License/Registration certificate with the QR code of Food Safety Connect App in customer-visible areas, such as entrances, billing counters, or seating areas.

This measure is aimed at empowering consumers by providing them with a direct and user-friendly platform for grievance redressal.

In a step towards strengthening food safety surveillance and consumer empowerment, FSSAI has made the QR code of the Food Safety Connect App available on the front page of the FSSAI Licence and Registration.

In a nationwide advisory, all FBOs have been asked to display this in their premises.