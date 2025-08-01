Modi to launch infra projects during Varanasi visit on Aug 2

NEW DELHI: Besides inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 53 development projects worth Rs 2,248 crore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also release the 20th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KSN) during his visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on August 2.

Moreover, the four-lane Varanasi-Bhadohi road adorned with beautiful streetlights featuring ‘Tridents and Damrus’ as well as idols of deities erected at road dividers and footpaths would also be inaugurated by the PM.

Notably, UP accounts for a 25% (one-fourth) of the total small and marginal farmers, nationally, to receive the instalment. The ambitious scheme envisages distribution of Rs 6,000 to identified farmers in three instalments. In all, the Centre is scheduled to release a sum of Rs 20,500 crore to be distributed to around 9.7 crore farmers nationally.

Under the 20th tranche, Rs 2,000 each will be debited into the bank accounts of more than 9.7 crore farmers across India through the Direct Benefit Transfer system.