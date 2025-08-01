Punjab police dismantles cross-border arms smuggling rings, arrests four, including juvenile

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police has busted two separate cross-border illegal arms smuggling modules with the arrest of four operatives, including a juvenile, and recovered seven sophisticated pistols from their possession.

Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said here today that those arrested have been identified as Sikanderjeet Singh (19) of Bhagwanpura village in Tarn Taran, Pradeep Singh alias Babbal (43) of Antarjami Colony in Amritsar, Jarnail Singh (34) of New Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar in Amritsar and one 17-year-old juvenile from Tarn Taran.

The recovered weapons include two Glock pistols, four .30 bore Star pistols and one .32 bore pistol, along with six live cartridges. Apart from recovering the weapons, police teams also seized their motorcycle, which they were allegedly using to deliver the consignment.

Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were allegedly in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers and retrieved weapon consignments near the international border. “The weapons were meant to fuel gang rivalries and disrupt peace in the region,” he said.