India showed its 'Rudra roop' during Operation Sindoor: PM Modi in Varanasi

VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday invoked Lord Shiva's 'Rudra roop' (fierce form) to describe India's resolute action against terrorism, saying Operation Sindoor showcased the country's strength to the world and delivered a clear message that anyone who dares attack India will not be spared, not even in 'Pataal Lok'.

"My heart was filled with sorrow for the 26 people who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack," Modi said while addressing a public meeting in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

"My promise to avenge 'Sindoor' of our daughters was fulfilled with blessings of Mahadev," he said, adding, "I dedicate the success of the operation at the feet of Mahadev."

The prime minister also stressed that the "unity of 140 crore countrymen" became the "strength of Operation Sindoor."

"Shiva means welfare but when terrorism raises its ugly head, Mahadev takes his 'Rudra roop'. During Operation Sindoor, the world witnessed this very form of India," the prime minister said.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, Modi alleged that while the country was celebrating the success of Operation Sindoor, "some people in our own country were troubled by it."

"Congress and its allies are unable to digest the fact that India demolished terrorist hideouts inside Pakistan," he said. "Aren't you proud of Operation Sindoor? Aren't you proud that India destroyed terror bases (in Pakistan)," the prime minister asked the gathering.

He added, "You all must have seen the visuals of how our drones and missiles precisely struck and reduced terrorist headquarters to rubble. Several air bases in Pakistan are still in ICU. While Pakistan's anguish is understandable, what's shocking is that Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders are also unable to cope with it."