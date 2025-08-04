Eight militants arrested in Manipur

IMPHAL: Security forces have arrested eight militants belonging to four banned outfits from different districts of Manipur, police said on Monday. All the arrests were made on Sunday.

Security forces arrested five active cadres of KCP (PWG) from different locations in Imphal West and East and Bishnupur districts.

They were involved in extortion, firing incidents, kidnapping and possession of arms and ammunition.

They have been identified as M Premkumar Singh (28), Yambem Shital Singh (39), Sorokhaibam Inaoton Singh (38), Khongbantabam Inaocha Devi (52) and Oinam Naoba Singh (18), a police statement said.

One 9mm pistol with a magazine and a cartridge was recovered from their possession.