Eight militants arrested in Manipur

IMPHAL: Security forces have arrested eight militants belonging to four banned outfits from different districts of Manipur, police said on Monday. All the arrests were made on Sunday.
Security forces arrested five active cadres of KCP (PWG) from different locations in Imphal West and East and Bishnupur districts.
They were involved in extortion, firing incidents, kidnapping and possession of arms and ammunition.
They have been identified as M Premkumar Singh (28), Yambem Shital Singh (39), Sorokhaibam Inaoton Singh (38), Khongbantabam Inaocha Devi (52) and Oinam Naoba Singh (18), a police statement said.
One 9mm pistol with a magazine and a cartridge was recovered from their possession.
Police also arrested an active cadre of KCP (Taibanganba) outfit from his residence at Haobam Marak in Imphal West district.
The militant, identified as Heisnam Bobo Singh (37), was involved in extortion, serving monetary demands and collecting extortion money from schools in the Imphal Valley.
One active cadre of the proscribed PREPAK was also arrested from Itham Thongkhong in Imphal East district. He has been identified as Sorokhaibam Rohit Meitei (24).
Security forces also arrested an active cadre of the banned KCP (Noyon) outfit from a farm located near his residence at Lamlai Chingkhu in Imphal East district. He has been identified as Nepram Hari Meitei (19).