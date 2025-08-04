Haryana to roll out pilot project for online paperless deed registration in Naraingarh from August 11

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Government is set to launch a pilot project for online paperless Deed Registration system, starting from August 11, in Naraingarh tehsil.

Haryana Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Disaster Management, Dr. Sumita Misra said that the project is designed to simplify and streamline the land registration process for the general public.

Under this citizen-friendly system, property buyers and sellers will be able to schedule appointments online at their convenience. Misra stated that this initiative aims to reduce the public interface or physical appearance.

Earlier, the paper scrutiny took place on the day of appointment causing a 30 per cent failure in the deed registration due to objections or lack of documents.

Now, with this template-based application module, the application is pushed for verification to the concerned tehsil office. After receiving approval on the same portal, the applicant can complete the payment process and book an appointment slot.