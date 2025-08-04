Three workers killed, six injured as wall collapses at construction site in Rajasthan's Sirohi

JAIPUR: Just months after the Jhalawar school tragedy that claimed seven young lives, Rajasthan witnessed similar heart-wrenching incidents, largely attributed to heavy rainfall and poor-quality construction. In a similar case, three labourers, including two women, were killed and six others injured on Monday when the wall of an under-construction house collapsed in Pindwara tehsil of Sirohi district.

The deceased were identified as Pipli alias Deepli (40), Kali (38)and Dinesh (18).

The incident occurred in a hilly area near Bhujela village, where construction work was underway. According to initial reports, the wall of the structure suddenly gave way, trapping several workers beneath the debris.

Pindwara DSP Bhanwar Lal Chaudhary confirmed that the accident took place at around 12:15 PM in Bharja village. A house was being constructed and the wall collapsed unexpectedly during the construction work.

Upon receiving the information, police teams from Rohida and Swarupganj rushed to the spot. The injured workers were rescued and immediately taken to the Sub-District Health Center in Abu Road. Two of them are undergoing treatment there, while three critically injured workers were referred to the district hospital in Sirohi.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the wall collapse was caused by weak structural integrity and the use of substandard materials. Locals said several labourers were working close to the wall when it collapsed, giving them no time to react.