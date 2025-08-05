ED conducts searches at eight places against ex-IAS officer Sewali Devi, others in money laundering case

GUWAHATI: The Enforcement Directorate’s Guwahati office on Tuesday conducted searches at eight places against Sewali Devi Sharma, a retired Rajasthan cadre IAS officer, and others in a money laundering case involving Rs 105 crore.

Sharma earlier served as executive chairman-cum-director of the ‘open and distance learning’ (ODL) cell of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in Assam on deputation.

She was also responsible for the implementation of National Council for Teacher Education’s two-year diploma in elementary education programme through SCERT’s distance mode.

“The approval to government of Assam was for 59 recognised institutions with a capacity of 100 each for total of 27,897 government teachers. However, she opened 347 study centres and enrolled 1,06,828 trainees instead of 27,897 trainees in order to collect more funds,” the ED said in a statement.

She opened five bank accounts for the ODL cell, where she was the sole signatory, which was in contravention of the Assam Financial Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2005.