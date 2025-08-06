From Aug 11, senior lawyers barred from mentioning urgent matters in my court: CJI Gavai

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai on Wednesday announced that, starting 11 August, designated senior advocates will no longer be permitted to mention cases for urgent listing and hearing in his court, in order to give junior lawyers more opportunities.

CJI Gavai, who took oath on 14 May, had reinstated the practice of oral mentioning of urgent matters by advocates, a departure from the approach of his predecessor, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who had required lawyers to submit such requests via email or written letters.

“There is a great demand that no matters should be mentioned by senior counsel,” CJI Gavai said during the court proceedings. He directed court staff to issue a notice implementing the change from Monday.

“From Monday, no senior counsel, I mean designated senior counsel, will be allowed to mention matters. Let juniors get an opportunity to do it,” the CJI stated.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who was in court to mention a case, responded positively, saying he had no objection as long as the rule applied equally to all senior advocates.

“This will be practised at least in my court,” the CJI affirmed, noting that it would be up to other Supreme Court judges to decide whether to adopt the same policy.

Typically, lawyers mention urgent matters before the CJI-led bench at the start of daily proceedings to seek out-of-turn listing and hearings.