Parliament passes Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, replacing 100-year-old Act

NEW DELHI: Parliament on Wednesday passed The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill 2025, amid Opposition protests and sloganeering over the Special Intensive Revision issue.

A brief debate was held on the Bill amid protests.

Several Opposition MPs who stood up to participate in the debate on the Bill, demanded a discussion on SIR.

Chair Bhubaneshwar Kalita, however, said anything unrelated to the Bill will not go on record.

Moving the Bill, Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State for Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said the Bill intends to replace 100 years old, pre-independence Indian Carriage of Goods by Sea Act, 1925.