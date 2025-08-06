Violence against police escalates in Madhya Pradesh: 5 killed, over 600 injured since 2024

BHOPAL: In the past 18 months, police personnel in Madhya Pradesh have faced a alarming surge in violent attacks, resulting in the deaths of five officers and injuries to 612 others.

According to data provided by the state government in response to a legislative query, a total of 461 incidents targeting police personnel were recorded between January 2024 and July 2025. The fatalities occurred in Chhindwara, Shahdol, Satna, Mauganj, and Seoni districts, while injuries were reported across various ranks of the police force.

The state capital, Bhopal, witnessed the highest number of attacks, with 28 incidents across urban, rural, and railway jurisdictions, leaving 30 officers injured. Neighboring Rajgarh district followed closely with 26 cases, resulting in injuries to 40 personnel. Notably, seven of these attacks occurred in the Boda police station area, including one violent clash that injured ten officers. The region is known to have villages inhabited by the Sansi community, which has been associated with criminal activities.

Indore, the state’s commercial hub, reported 23 attacks on police, injuring at least ten personnel. Meanwhile, Guna district recorded 15 incidents but saw a disproportionately high number of injuries—40 in total—primarily due to clashes during raids on criminal hideouts. In the Bundelkhand region, Sagar and Gwalior districts each reported 19 attacks, injuring 22 and 16 officers, respectively. Tikamgarh and Singrauli also saw significant violence, with 17 and 15 cases, respectively, the latter leaving 27 cops wounded.

Other districts with double-digit attack cases included Ujjain (14 cases, 20 injured), Shahdol (13 cases, 12 injured), Ratlam, Dhar, and Sehore (12 cases each), Panna (11 cases), and Bhind and Damoh (10 cases each). The single most violent incident took place in Jhabua district’s Kotwali area, where 12 officers were injured in an attack.

The data highlights a growing threat to law enforcement in Madhya Pradesh, particularly in regions with entrenched criminal elements. The state government has yet to outline specific measures to address this escalating violence, raising concerns over police safety and public order.