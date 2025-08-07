Wanted Jharkhand gangster neutralised by UP STF in Prayagraj

LUCKNOW: A dreaded gangster, Ashish Ranjan alias Chhotu Singh, was neutralised in an early morning operation by the UP Special Task Force in Prayagraj on Thursday. Hailing from Dhanbad in Jharkhand, the criminal was eliminated near Shivrajpur crossing under the Shankargarh police station area.

The gangster, who carried a reward of Rs 4 lakh on his arrest, was killed when he opened fire with an AK-47 rifle and a 9 mm pistol at the STF sleuths, prompting a retaliation by them.

In the action, the criminal was critically injured and later declared dead. According to ADG (law and order) Amitabh Yash, the STF rounded up the criminal following a tip-off that he was on his way to Prayagraj to execute a major criminal offence with an accomplice. Consequently, the STF team laid a trap near Shivrajpur.