Wanted Jharkhand gangster neutralised by UP STF in Prayagraj

LUCKNOW: A dreaded gangster, Ashish Ranjan alias Chhotu Singh, was neutralised in an early morning operation by the UP Special Task Force in Prayagraj on Thursday. Hailing from Dhanbad in Jharkhand, the criminal was eliminated near Shivrajpur crossing under the Shankargarh police station area.
The gangster, who carried a reward of Rs 4 lakh on his arrest, was killed when he opened fire with an AK-47 rifle and a 9 mm pistol at the STF sleuths, prompting a retaliation by them.
In the action, the criminal was critically injured and later declared dead. According to ADG (law and order) Amitabh Yash, the STF rounded up the criminal following a tip-off that he was on his way to Prayagraj to execute a major criminal offence with an accomplice. Consequently, the STF team laid a trap near Shivrajpur.
"On being intercepted by the UP STF, the criminal fired at the police party comprising JP Rai, Prabhanjan and Rohit, who narrowly escaped his bullet shots," said the ADG. He added that the STF retaliated, injuring Ashish Ranjan who was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died during the treatment.
From the spot of encounter, the STF recovered a loaded AK-47, a 9 mm pistol, huge cache of live cartridges, and a motorbike. As per the police authorities, Ashish Ranjan was wanted in at least four high-profile murder cases, including that of gangster Aman Singh.
The police authorities said that Ashish, with a long criminal history, had been the prime accused in the murder of a police informer in Dhanbad, a coal trader Neeraj Tiwari in Katras and a land dealer Sarful Haan alias Lala Khan in Wasseypur, besides the murder of Ranjit Sahu in Jharia. Ashish had been on bail, with the Jharkhand police and CID both after him.
Meanwhile, a case under multiple sections, including attempt to murder and under the Arms Act, has been lodged, and further probe is underway, said the officer.